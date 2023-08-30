U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Visits Shanghai Disneyland

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo made a visit to Shanghai Disneyland on August 30th, according to Reuters.
What’s Happening:
- In addition to visiting Shanghai Disneyland, Commerce Secretary Raimondo also visited a Boeing facility in China, touting two prominent American exports as part of a trip aimed at boosting Chinese-U.S. business relations.
- After a four-day visit largely filled with long sessions in rooms with Chinese government officials, Raimondo got a quick tour of the Disney park.
- "It's an important form of soft power for the U.S.," Raimondo said. "It's an iconic U.S. brand, it's gorgeous."
- Raimondo, who was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, confessed she had never before been to a Disney park but said she had seen all of the animated Disney movies.
- At one point, a seven-year-old Chinese girl wagging the tail of her LinaBell costume ran over to give Raimondo a hug as the pair spoke in English.
- Check out the Reuters article for some pictures of Raimondo’s visit to Shanghai Disneyland.
