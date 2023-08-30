U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Visits Shanghai Disneyland

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo made a visit to Shanghai Disneyland on August 30th, according to Reuters.

In addition to visiting Shanghai Disneyland, Commerce Secretary Raimondo also visited a Boeing facility in China, touting two prominent American exports as part of a trip aimed at boosting Chinese-U.S. business relations.

After a four-day visit largely filled with long sessions in rooms with Chinese government officials, Raimondo got a quick tour of the Disney park.

"It's an important form of soft power for the U.S.," Raimondo said. "It's an iconic U.S. brand, it's gorgeous."

Raimondo, who was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, confessed she had never before been to a Disney park but said she had seen all of the animated Disney movies.

At one point, a seven-year-old Chinese girl wagging the tail of her LinaBell costume ran over to give Raimondo a hug as the pair spoke in English.

