Modern and Flamboyant New “Alice in Wonderland” Show Coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in Spring 2024

The world of Alice in Wonderland is coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in 2024 through a modern and flamboyant new show.

What’s Happening:

In the spring of 2024, guests of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Alice in Wonderland during an exclusive new stage show that will offer a modern and flamboyant twist on the beloved Disney animated classic.

during an exclusive new stage show that will offer a modern and flamboyant twist on the beloved Disney animated classic. Children and grown-ups alike will get to discover an energy-packed musical show that will bring together various types of performers. To top it all off, they will have the unique opportunity to influence the outcome of this show.

Although the official location of this show was not announced, through the concept art we can gather it will be housed in the former Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular arena, located behind Avengers Campus

