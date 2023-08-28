Disneyland Paris Reveals Reopening Timeframe for the Disneyland Hotel, One Day Celebration of Disney100, and More

Disneyland Paris made a slew of announcements today regarding upcoming events and openings, including when we’ll learn about the grand reopening of the Disneyland Hotel, a one day celebration of Disney100, and more.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Hotel, which has been closed for some time for a complete top-to-bottom remodel, will reopen during the first quarter of 2024.

When it reopens, the hotel will transport queens and kings of all ages into the worlds of the most iconic royal characters from various Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classics.

The reopening date of the Disneyland Hotel and more information will be unveiled when bookings open on September 12th.

Located at the crossroads between the theme parks and Disney Hotels, Disney Village is undergoing the most ambitious transformation

It was revealed today that this new family restaurant will open this December, offering awe-inspiring views over Lake Disney and a refined atmosphere.

Disneyland Paris will celebrate the historic 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company in an exceptional way on October 16th, 2023.

This one day celebration will treat guests to a unique entertainment lineup and exclusive Disney experiences on the day Disney blows out its 100 candles.

A number of seasonal events are returning later this year, including Disney Halloween Festival Disney Enchanted Christmas

The magical winter market L’Hiver Gourmand will even return from November 10th, 2023 through March 17th, 2024, with its stylish chalets that serve a wide variety of holiday dishes and treats.

