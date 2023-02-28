Disney Enchanted Christmas Returning to Disneyland Paris

If you are planning on being at Disneyland Paris from November 11, 2023, to January 7, 2024, you can be a part of Disney Enchanted Christmas.
What’s Happening:
- From November 11, 2023 to January 7, 2024, celebrate the magic of Disney Enchanted Christmas at Disneyland Paris.
- Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade!– Whoop and wave for the return of Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade! Our most merrily magical festive procession that beams during the day and sparkles at night.
- Magical Christmas Tree Lighting– At dusk, gaze in awe as our giant Christmas tree illuminates Town Square…and your eyes.
- Musical show Let's Sing Christmas!– Get into the Christmas spirit and sing along with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy in the magical Let’s Sing Christmas!
- Share Christmas wishes with Disney Characters…and Santa!– Feel the magic of Christmas come to life like nowhere else as you all come together and meet Disney Characters – and even Santa!