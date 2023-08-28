 New Nighttime Sequence and Daytime Show Coming to Disneyland Paris for Disney Symphony of Colors

A new festival, Disney Symphony of Colors, is coming to Disneyland Paris in January, complete with new shows and decor.
- Starting January 8th, Disneyland Paris will gradually introduce a series of exciting experiences that will add some colors to cloudy winter days: Disney Symphony of Colors.
- This exceptional lineup will kick off in the most spectacular way, as a brand-new nighttime sequence will give guests the feeling of seeing a parade flying above the resort! Every day at nightfall, guests will be invited to gather in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle to embark on a dazzling journey featuring a magical combination of fountains, lights, video projections, and synchronized drones that will draw animated floats in the air as a nod to an iconic experience that once lit up the night at Disneyland Paris.
- Guests will also be given a chance to dance and enjoy some highly colorful moments during an all-new, energy-packed show. This original show – which will be performed several times a day in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle – will celebrate the amazing animation of Disney and Pixar by bringing together Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and many other beloved Disney and Pixar Characters, such as Timon (The Lion King), Joy (Inside Out) and Mirabel (Encanto), who will appear in a show at Disneyland Park for the first time.
- Also in February, Tinker Bell will spread her magical pixie dust on Main Street, U.S.A. to turn a wintery setting into a flowery environment, showcasing all of the wonderful colors of nature.
