 New Nighttime Sequence and Daytime Show Coming to Disneyland Paris for Disney Symphony of Colors

A new festival, Disney Symphony of Colors, is coming to Disneyland Paris in January, complete with new shows and decor.

What’s Happening:

Starting January 8th, Disneyland Paris will gradually introduce a series of exciting experiences that will add some colors to cloudy winter days: Disney Symphony of Colors.

This exceptional lineup will kick off in the most spectacular way, as a brand-new nighttime sequence will give guests the feeling of seeing a parade flying above the resort! Every day at nightfall, guests will be invited to gather in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle to embark on a dazzling journey featuring a magical combination of fountains, lights, video projections, and synchronized drones that will draw animated floats in the air as a nod to an iconic experience that once lit up the night at Disneyland Paris.

Guests will also be given a chance to dance and enjoy some highly colorful moments during an all-new, energy-packed show. This original show – which will be performed several times a day in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle – will celebrate the amazing animation of Disney and Pixar by bringing together Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and many other beloved Disney and Pixar Characters, such as Timon ( The Lion King ), Joy ( Inside Out ) and Mirabel ( Encanto ), who will appear in a show at Disneyland Park for the first time.

Also in February, Tinker Bell will spread her magical pixie dust on Main Street, U.S.A. to turn a wintery setting into a flowery environment, showcasing all of the wonderful colors of nature.

