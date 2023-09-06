Photos: Disney Animation Studios Hosts Disney Lorcana Play Sessions At Castaway Cay During DVC Member Cruise

As part of the DVC Member Cruise on the Disney Cruise Line, currently making its way through the Atlantic aboard the Disney Wish, those aboard were treated to a special offering when they arrived at Castaway Cay that isn’t normally there.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, the studio has presented a series of games in a location on the island themed to some of the films from the catalog of the iconic animation studio.

However, it was the tables set up for Disney Lorcana, a new fantastical and collectible trading card game that seemed to garner the most attention. The game transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms. In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

This was made especially accessible to guests aboard the DVC Member Cruise as each stateroom came equipped with game packs for each passenger to try their hand at the new game.

After more gameplay, guests can also sample some specially themed treats for the occasion. If the Lorcana players couldn’t get enough game play on the island, other sessions are taking place aboard the ship, some featuring game developer Ryan Miller.

For more information about Disney Lorcana and the various gameplay elements, be sure to check out our post here.