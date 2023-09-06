Unlock Halloween Vibes with Disney Villain Bag Charms from BaubleBar

Halloween fun is always better when you’ve got a Disney villain by your side! BaubleBar is helping to make those Halloween dreams a reality with their latest wave of glow in the dark bag charms that pull from four essential Disney tales.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

For years now BaubleBar has been the go-to destination for trendsetting jewelry and accessories, especially items inspired by Disney’s movies and characters.

This fall, the brand is thrilled to announce the release of its latest drop of Disney Villain bag charms Cruella De Vil Maleficent The Evil Queen Ursula

Unveiling a captivating fusion of glamour and villainous allure, this collection is set to revolutionize fashion accessorizing for Disney fans everywhere.

This new Disney Villain Bag Charm drop features meticulously crafted charms inspired by Disney's most notorious villains and will be an essential piece to your signature fall style.

If that’s not enough, this selection of 2D charms also have glow in dark elements that an already glam bag charm to the next level.

This thrilling Disney Villains Bag Charm collection is available now at BaubleBar

Links to the individual items can be found below.

