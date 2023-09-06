Amazon Exclusive Ahsoka Tano and HK-97 Assassin Droid 2-Pack Joins The Black Series Carbonized Collection

Former Jedi Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn and searching for a dangerous Imperial Officer is no easy task. She’s meeting resistance at every turn, including in the form of Assassin Droid HK-97! Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Collection  is capturing their intense confrontation through an awesome 2-pack available exclusively at Amazon.

What’s Happening:

  • Now that Disney+’s live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka has taken the fan community by storm, Hasbro is delivering more merchandise to their ever growing lineup.
  • The toy maker is excited to share a new addition to The Black Series Carbonized Collection – Ahsoka Tano and HK-97 Assassin Droid!

  • This Black Series two-pack features deco inspired by the characters’ respective appearances in Star Wars: Ahsoka but with a sleek metallic finish.

  • Figures in The Black Series line are 6-inch scale and feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

  • The Ahsoka Tano & HK-87 Carbonized 2-pack will be available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon starting September 7th at 1pm ET.
  • Check back soon for a link to this collectible set.

 

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO & HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID CARBONIZED 2-PACK

  • Includes 2 figures and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Ahsoka’s Lightsabers
  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $59.99
  • Available for pre-order September 7 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon

