Amazon Exclusive Ahsoka Tano and HK-97 Assassin Droid 2-Pack Joins The Black Series Carbonized Collection

Former Jedi Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn and searching for a dangerous Imperial Officer is no easy task. She’s meeting resistance at every turn, including in the form of Assassin Droid HK-97! Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Collection is capturing their intense confrontation through an awesome 2-pack available exclusively at Amazon.

Now that Disney+ Ahsoka has taken the fan community by storm, Hasbro is delivering more merchandise to their ever growing lineup.

has taken the fan community by storm, Hasbro is delivering more merchandise to their ever growing lineup. The toy maker is excited to share a new addition to The Black Series Carbonized Collection – Ahsoka Tano and HK-97 Assassin Droid!

This Black Series two-pack features deco inspired by the characters’ respective appearances in Star Wars: Ahsoka but with a sleek metallic finish.

Figures in The Black Series line are 6-inch scale and feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Ahsoka Tano & HK-87 Carbonized 2-pack will be available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon starting September 7th at 1pm ET.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO & HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID CARBONIZED 2-PACK

Includes 2 figures and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Ahsoka’s Lightsabers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $59.99

Available for pre-order September 7 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon

