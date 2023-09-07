On-Air Sports Betting Analyst Erin Dolan Signs Multi-Year Contract Renewal at ESPN

ESPN has agreed to a multi-year contract renewal with sports betting analyst Erin Dolan.
What’s Happening:
- As part of her deal, Dolan will be Bristol-based with regular in-studio appearances on ESPN’s Daily Wager, SportsCenter, and more.
- Dolan – who signed with ESPN in December 2021 – will continue to create betting-specific content on YouTube – including her weekly show, The EKD Show. She’ll also make weekly appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown.
- Last month, ESPN announced Daily Wager will return to Bristol, CT, after a little over three years in Las Vegas.
- Also in August, ESPN announced an agreement with PENN Entertainment to launch ESPN BET, a branded sportsbook for fans in the United States. The sportsbook will launch sometime later this fall.
What They’re Saying:
- Scott Clark, Vice President, Fantasy & Betting Content: “Erin has been important to our growth in the sports betting space, and brings a betting lens to our ESPN programming that we know fans expect from us. It’s great to now have her in Bristol contributing daily to our growing sports betting content efforts.”
- Erin Dolan: “It’s been amazing to watch ESPN’s sports betting content grow into what it is today. When I was hired in 2021, we were just scratching the surface. We’ve evolved quite a bit since then, and I can’t wait to be part of this next phase as we enter into football season.”