Pictures and Video: Hera Syndulla and Chopper Appear in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Once a rebel, always a rebel. General Hera Syndulla and her droid companion C1-10P, better known as Chopper, have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.

  • We first spotted the mischievous droid on his own as he roamed Black Spire Outpost, meeting guests along the way.

  • Eventually, Hera joined Chopper and the pair began meeting delighted Star Wars fans.

  • Hera and Chopper became very popular characters in the animated Star Wars Rebels series and can now be seen in Ahsoka on Disney+.
  • To see these characters in action, check out the video below.

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series also stars:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.

ICYMI – More on Ahsoka:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.