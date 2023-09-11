Pictures and Video: Hera Syndulla and Chopper Appear in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

Once a rebel, always a rebel. General Hera Syndulla and her droid companion C1-10P, better known as Chopper, have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.

We first spotted the mischievous droid on his own as he roamed Black Spire Outpost, meeting guests along the way.

Eventually, Hera joined Chopper and the pair began meeting delighted Star Wars fans.

Hera and Chopper became very popular characters in the animated Star Wars Rebels series and can now be seen in Ahsoka on Disney+

To see these characters in action, check out the video below.

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series also stars: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.

