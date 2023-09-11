Pictures and Video: Hera Syndulla and Chopper Appear in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

Once a rebel, always a rebel. General Hera Syndulla and her droid companion C1-10P, better known as Chopper, have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.
- We first spotted the mischievous droid on his own as he roamed Black Spire Outpost, meeting guests along the way.
- Eventually, Hera joined Chopper and the pair began meeting delighted Star Wars fans.
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series also stars:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
