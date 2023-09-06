“Ahsoka” Midseason Fan Events to Bring the Show’s Fifth Episode to Select Theaters

After last night’s episode of Ahsoka on Disney+ left Star Wars fans buzzing, today it was announced that the fifth episode of the series will be coming to select theaters across the country for a midseason fan celebration.

Next week, the fifth episode of the hit Star Wars series Ahsoka will debut on Disney+, but fans will get the chance to see it an hour early in theaters across the country.

will debut on Disney+, but fans will get the chance to see it an hour early in theaters across the country. A special poster (seen above) was also released for the midseason fan celebration.

While tickets for most of these fan events are gone, there are some with tickets still available.

These fan events will be coming to the following cities: Boston Chicago Dallas Los Angeles New York Orlando Philadelphia San Francisco Seattle Washington DC

Again, most of these events no longer have tickets available but fans can still join a wait list

About Ahsoka: