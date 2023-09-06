“Ahsoka” Midseason Fan Events to Bring the Show’s Fifth Episode to Select Theaters

After last night’s episode of Ahsoka on Disney+ left Star Wars fans buzzing, today it was announced that the fifth episode of the series will be coming to select theaters across the country for a midseason fan celebration.
- A special poster (seen above) was also released for the midseason fan celebration.
- While tickets for most of these fan events are gone, there are some with tickets still available.
- These fan events will be coming to the following cities:
- Boston
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Los Angeles
- New York
- Orlando
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Washington DC
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.