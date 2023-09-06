“Ahsoka” Midseason Fan Events to Bring the Show’s Fifth Episode to Select Theaters

by |
Tags: , , ,

After last night’s episode of Ahsoka on Disney+ left Star Wars fans buzzing, today it was announced that the fifth episode of the series will be coming to select theaters across the country for a midseason fan celebration.

  • Next week, the fifth episode of the hit Star Wars series Ahsoka will debut on Disney+, but fans will get the chance to see it an hour early in theaters across the country.
  • A special poster (seen above) was also released for the midseason fan celebration.
  • While tickets for most of these fan events are gone, there are some with tickets still available.
  • These fan events will be coming to the following cities:
    • Boston
    • Chicago
    • Dallas
    • Los Angeles
    • New York
    • Orlando
    • Philadelphia
    • San Francisco
    • Seattle
    • Washington DC
  • Again, most of these events no longer have tickets available but fans can still join a wait list for each one.

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series will also star:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.