Disneyland Resort Seeking Performers To Portray Turning Red’s 4*Town

Disneyland wants made skills that you can share with them to help tear it up at the parks, seeking performers to portray the five members of the chart topping boy band from Pixar’s Turning Red, 4*Town.

What’s Happening:

. According to the casting call, Disney Live Entertainment is casting roles “for upcoming special events and appearances at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA.”

The listing is seeking “performers local to Southern CA to portray the five members of the smash musical act 4*Town” from the film, with dancing ability being a plus, and the actors to be cast based on resemblance to the character.

Robaire, Tae Young, Jesse, Aaron Z and Aaron T make up the group, which in the film, no musical act is bigger, more talented, or dreamier than. They may be the biggest musical act of the late 90s/early 2000s (again, in the film), but the five besties keep it real by staying humble and always being true to their fans.

Recently, 4*Town did appear as part of the festivities for a runDisney event at Walt Disney World.

But this is where it gets a bit more interesting, as Disneyland is not seeking ONLY 4*Town performers, but is also seeking performers to portray the best friends of Meilin Lee, Miriam, Priya, and Abby, who are all equally as obsessed with the chart-topping band.

The casting call is also seeking performers who represent Jin Lee, Meilin’s father. The quiet, steady presence in the Lee family, Jin works hard and aspires to a life of simple pleasures. Devoted to family, Jin is a necessary balance to his strong-willed wife Ming and is a doting father to their daughter Meilin. Even though an ancient phenomenon has thrown his family into chaos, Jin remains trusting, supportive and loving. But as we saw (if you stay through the credits), Jin also has an affinity for the music of 4*Town.

What does this mean? All we know so far is Disneyland is looking for performers to portray these characters. But what for? That's the real question. With Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure playing host to a successful run of a limited time offering (ROGERS: The Musical), it seems like a great opportunity to bring these beloved Turning Red characters to life, and hopefully we'll hear more official news in the near future.

characters to life, and hopefully we’ll hear more official news in the near future. Interested in Auditioning? You can find these listings (and more!) at the official Disney casting site, here.