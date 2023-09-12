Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for Season 4 of “The Kardashians”

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for the fourth season of The Kardashians, premiering on Thursday, September 28th.

The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family.

The season one premiere of The Kardashians launched as the most-watched premiere in the history of the platform and the series remains the most-watched unscripted series in Hulu’s history.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner star, while Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

