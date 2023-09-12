Tom Hiddleston Revealed as Headlining Guest at New York Comic Con 2023

Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, has joined the New York Comic Con lineup as a headlining guest for this year’s event.
What’s Happening:
- Tom Hiddleston is joining the New York Comic Con (NYCC) lineup as a headlining guest for this year’s event.
- The Loki actor will be participating in photo ops and autograph sessions on Saturday, October 14th and Sunday, October 15th.
- Fans who are unable to attend NYCC can participate in send-in autograph opportunities through ReedPop’s exclusive autograph partner, SWAU.
- Hiddelston’s appearance at NYCC comes 8 days after the October 6th debut of the second season of Loki.
- Last week, both Disney and Marvel Comics released their full panel lineups for NYCC. Check them out at the links below:
- New York Comic Con is taking place at the Javits Center in New York City on October 12th-15th, 2023.
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
- For all time, always! Season 2 of Loki premieres October 6th, 2023 on Disney+.
