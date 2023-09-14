Anaheim Releases Environmental Impact Report for Public Review for DisneylandForward

The City of Anaheim has released an Environmental Impact Report for public review for the ongoing DisneylandForward initiative.

The 872-page Environmental Impact Report can be read here

A public workshop regarding the report and DisneylandForward project will be held on October 9th and the public review period ends on October 30th.

The report does contain a few interesting images in regards to potential noise levels. These images layout potential future addition for the Disneyland Resort, though obviously these are just proposed additions and nothing is official as of now.

While the release of this report was another step for DisneylandForward, the report does note: “Based on the analysis presented in the Draft Subsequent EIR, implementation of the Project would result in significant unavoidable impacts related to air quality, cultural resources, greenhouse gas emissions, and noise. A Statement of Overriding Considerations would be required for the DisneylandForward Project.”

As the report explains, the City of Anaheim must prepare a Statement of Overriding Considerations before it can approve the project, should that be their decision.

Be sure to check back for more information on DisneylandForward as it becomes available.

More on DisneylandForward:

DisneylandForward is a multiyear public planning effort to update Disneyland Resort’s existing development approvals that will allow Disney to meaningfully invest in Anaheim for decades to come and meet the future demands in entertainment.

Disneyland has hosted a series of community events Gavin Newsom met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro