California Governor Gavin Newsom Previews DisneylandForward with Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro

In addition to attending the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite event, California Governor Gavin Newsom also met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, to discuss plans for future developments at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The official @CAgovernor Twitter account shared this photo of Governor Newsom with Iger and D’Amaro, where they are seen posing in front of the concept art for the “DisneylandForward” initiative.
- DisneylandForward is a multiyear public planning effort to update Disneyland Resort’s existing development approvals that will allow Disney to meaningfully invest in Anaheim for decades to come and meet the future demands in entertainment.
- The rendering shown in the photo depicts the westside footprint of the Disneyland Resort with possible immersive experiences that could include theme park, hotel, retail, dining and entertainment.
- Recently, Disneyland has hosted a series of community events to introduce residents to the DisneylandForward project.
- Governor Newsom also got a tour of the currently under-construction expansion of Downtown Disney.
- While at the Disneyland Resort, Newsom met with some cast members in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including Disneyland Ambassador Nataly Guzman.
- Newsom’s visit to Disneyland comes as a show of support for the company and its continued business in California, amidst the legal battles against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
