“Hocus Pocus” Returning to Theaters in Celebration of Its 30th Anniversary

In celebration of the upcoming 30th anniversary of Disney’s Hocus Pocus, the cult classic film will be re-released in theaters starting on October 6th.
- Hocus Pocus was originally released on July 16, 1993 and for 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been putting a spell on you.
- The film’s official X account shared the announcement that Hocus Pocus will be back in theaters October 6th.
- Conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters, a tricky trio of 300-year-old witched set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first, the must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat.
- You can stream Hocus Pocus on Disney+ now.
