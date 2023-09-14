Halloween x RSVLTS Comes to shopDisney with Favorite “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Styles

Halloween is in full swing at shopDisney and the fun keeps coming! Today, three Halloween-inspired RSVLTS shirts appeared with designs pulled from two of the brand’s most popular collections: The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans who spend any amount of time obsessing over character fashions will no doubt be familiar with the pop culture driven brand RSVLTS.

In the past three years they’ve delivered dozens of Disney collections including styles that are perfect for the Halloween season. Their Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus designs were instant hits and shopDisney has managed to snag a few styles that guests will love.

and designs were instant hits and shopDisney has managed to snag a few styles that guests will love. Fans of Jack Skellington will love the (mostly) black and white “Bone Daddy” button down that focuses on the Pumpkin King in all his spooky glory. Look closely in the background sketches and you’ll spot Sally, Lock, Shock, and Barrel, Oogie Boogie and so many others.

The Nightmare Before Christmas "Bone Daddy" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

For those who’d love to take up residence in Halloween Town, the “Halloween Town” style is the next best option. Swirling colors accent some of the most popular locales along with characters like Sally, the Mayor and even Dr. Finklestein.

The Nightmare Before Christmas "Halloween Town" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Then for the Hocus Pocus crowd the “BOOOOOK” design will certainly put a spell on you! A stark black background is met with electric blue lettering and graphics that highlight some of the spells the Sanderson sisters use in their wicked work. Keep your eyes peeled for symbols, icons and and Salem picture circa 1693!

Hocus Pocus "BOOOOOK" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

RSVLTS Classic style shirts are traditional button downs, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material. These unisex cuts come in sizes S-4XL for adults.

Halloween x RSVLTS styles are available now on shopDisney

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Halloween at shopDisney:

Get your crew outfitted in halloween styles and that are perfect for the season. For a limited time guests can save 20% on $75+ in the Halloween Shop

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the "Coco" Collection .

RSVLTS isn’t the only fashion brand celebrating Halloween! Check out the new styles form Cakeworthy The Nightmare Before Christmas and more.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!