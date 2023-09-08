Save 20% on $75+ in the Halloween Shop at shopDisney

The Halloween fun has just begun and shopDisney is hoping to make your seasonal shopping a little bit easier. For a limited time guests can save 20% off $75+ in the Halloween Shop when they use the code EEK! This covers costumes, accessories and decor and more. So let’s go shopping!

We have officially crossed into the Halloween zone and as the holiday creeps ever closer, gearing up for a great season is just a matter of planning.

Right now, Disney fans can get a jump start on their Halloween shopping as they browse costumes, accessories and decor all in one place: shopDisney! Best of all, they can save money at the same time.

shopDisney is currently offering guests 20% off a purchase of $75+ (pre-tax) in their Halloween Shop code: EEK at checkout.

(pre-tax) in their at checkout. There are more than 800 products to choose from with styles for adults, kids, babies, and pets too! And if you’re all set on your Halloween costumes, there are accessories and decor that will help to bring some Disney magic to your spooky celebration.

Finally if you are spending $75+ AFTER the 20% discount, use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free standard shipping.

Adaptive Costumes

Disney’s line of adaptive costumes bring authentic costume styles to all guests. These outfits are designed to be worn comfortably while using mobility devices like wheelchairs and walkers. The outfits feature easy, self-stick openings and closures, and have built in openings for tube access. The adaptive costume line includes wheelchair wraps (sold separately) to provide guests with a complete costume look!

Villains

Tap into your dark side and see how it feels to be a little bit evil! That doesn't mean you don’t have a redemption arc in your future, but for this Halloween adventure, we say “It’s good to be bad!”

Princesses

Live the royal life with Disney Princess costumes for kids and adults! From the first princess, Snow White, to Ariel from the live-action story, all of your favorite leading ladies get the chance to shine this Halloween.

Heroes

This year suit up to save the city…or the galaxy! Heroes come in all shapes and sizes and favorites like the Incredibles, the Mandalorian, and Marvel’s caped (and un-caped) wonders are sure to be a big hit in your neighborhood.

Babies

The smallest members of your family can be part of the Halloween celebration too, and shopDisney has adorable styles that work well on their own or as part of a group costume.

Pets

Let’s not forget about our furry friends! We know it and you know it too: your dog is part of the pack and wants his or her own Halloween costume. Don’t know where to begin? shopDisney has four looks to get you headed in the right direction.

Accessories

Whether you’re just building out your costume or bringing a little bit of seasonal spookiness to your wardrobe, shopDisney has plenty of essentials that’ll do the trick (or treat!).

Apparel

Halloween clothing is so much more fun than regular clothing. Is there actually a difference? No, but we like to pretend that’s the case. Spice up your style with these spooky Disney selections that are perfect for the season.

Decor

Finally, the finishing touches to any holiday are the decorations. Add some cozy throws to your living space, spruce up your desk or bookcase, or welcome visitors with a tempting treat held neatly in a Mickey Mouse candy bowl.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!