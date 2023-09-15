Cakeworthy Couture Features Glowing Ghosts, Headless Horsemen and Mickey Mouse Madness

It’s not even Halloween yet but that doesn’t mean you can’t start dressing for the occasion. Cakeworthy has brewed up a fashionable batch of seasonal apparel starring Mickey Mouse, his friends, and characters from some classic Disney short films.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Cakeworthy

Super sharp fangs, furry faces, ghostly apparitions are all part of the seasonal haunts and this year, Disney’s most beloved icons are joining in the madness.

Whether you’re looking for a new shirt for your wardrobe or want to up your glow-in-the-dark game with some seriously bright selections, Cakeworthy has the styles for you.

In terms of glowing fans can opt for the amazing Mickey Ghost baseball cap that’s complete with Mickey face and dimensional ears. There’s also a long sleeve peplum top featuring the Mouse on the front and the word “Boo” on the sleeves that will cast an eerie glow.

In addition to being a ghost, Mickey is checking out life as a vampire, werewolf and jack-o-lantern, while his pals Minnie and Daisy turn to the world of witches for their holiday makeover.

Of course the classic gang isn’t all that Cakeworthy has to offer this year as they’ve opened the vault to reveal Lonesome Ghosts and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

New Disney Halloween styles are available now on Cakeworthy.com

Pretty Pumpkins and Gasping Ghosts

More Cakeworthy Halloween:

