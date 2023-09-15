Cakeworthy Puts a Focus on “Hocus Pocus” Flannel Shirts for Halloween

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney fans don’t have to look far to find fashionable ways to celebrate Hocus Pocus . Lifestyle brand Cakeworthy is once again bringing the cult classic film to their signature apparel line with flannel shirts inspired by five characters.

. Lifestyle brand Cakeworthy is once again bringing the cult classic film to their signature apparel line with flannel shirts inspired by five characters. The Sanderson sisters—Winifred, Mary and Sarah are of course the part of the collection, while Dani and Binx the cat get some extra love this season.

As usual, each shirt has its own color scheme without any designs on the front, while the back features one of the character’s popular quotes or sayings most associated with them.

Guests will find Hocus Pocus flannel available for pre-order on Cakeworthy.com

flannel Links to the individual items can be found below.

You don’t have to fully embrace the Halloween season, but you do have to agree that it’s more than “just a bunch of hocus pocus!” This year marks the 30th anniversary ofand Cakeworthy is commemorating the occasion withIf you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our