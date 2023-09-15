Cakeworthy Puts a Focus on “Hocus Pocus” Flannel Shirts for Halloween

- Disney fans don’t have to look far to find fashionable ways to celebrate Hocus Pocus. Lifestyle brand Cakeworthy is once again bringing the cult classic film to their signature apparel line with flannel shirts inspired by five characters.
- The Sanderson sisters—Winifred, Mary and Sarah are of course the part of the collection, while Dani and Binx the cat get some extra love this season.
- As usual, each shirt has its own color scheme without any designs on the front, while the back features one of the character’s popular quotes or sayings most associated with them.
- Guests will find Hocus Pocus flannel available for pre-order on Cakeworthy.com and each sells for $54.95.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
- It’s been 30 years since Hocus Pocus debuted and now the cult classic is returning to theaters.
- Three Halloween-inspired RSVLTS shirts appeared at shopDisney with designs pulled from two of the brand’s most popular collections: The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus.
- Looking for stylish fall accessories? Welcome the season with Not-So-Scary Disney Halloween Styles from Loungefly and Buckle-Down.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!