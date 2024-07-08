Rick Klein Named New Vice President and Washington D.C. Bureau Chief at ABC News

Today, Debra OConnell, President, News Group Networks, Disney Entertainment announced that the ABC News political director has been promoted.

What’s Happening:

ABC News

Klein, who has been a key member of the news networks D.C. team since 2007, will now oversee bureau operations and manage D.C. based news teams for breaking news, daily coverage, and special events. He will also create the editorial vision by overseeing all political coverage including This Week with George Stephanopoulos and be in charge of collaborations across ABC News’ political team and D.C. reporters in all divisions and departments.

and be in charge of collaborations across ABC News’ political team and D.C. reporters in all divisions and departments. Debra OConnelll, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment said in her announcement “As a seasoned and highly respected journalist, Rick is uniquely qualified to lead our Washington bureau at such a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. His years of guiding our coverage of the biggest political news events, including five presidential elections, and providing critical analysis across ABC News’ programs and platforms are invaluable to our exceptional team and viewers. His expertise and deep relationships both inside and outside the Beltway are vital to our success as the No. 1 news network in the country.”

In Kleins own statement, he expressed “I have grown up professionally working with the legendary journalists of ABC News in Washington… I’m honored to step into the role of bureau chief at this critical time and for the chance to work more closely with my colleagues in Washington and beyond. Our audience depends on us more than ever for straightforward reporting about our government and political institutions – reporting that is essential to our democracy and around the world.”

Klein’s legacy at ABC News spans a wide range of titles on and off the air. He has helped plan and produce more than 20 debates and town halls for the network. Additionally, he has planned and produced presidential interviews with a plethora of ABC News anchors including Diane Sawyer, Charlie Gibson, Barbara Walters, David Muir, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. He has also conducted interviews with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Paul Ryan amongst many others.

Klein served as the senior editor for World News with Diane Sawyer and was the primary author of The Note before becoming political director in 2013. Additionally, he co-hosted the streaming program Top Line and co-anchored ABC News’ digital election coverage in 2008.

and was the primary author of before becoming political director in 2013. Additionally, he co-hosted the streaming program and co-anchored ABC News’ digital election coverage in 2008. He will continue to appear on-air for ABC News platforms to share political analysis and reporting.

Read More: