Stacia Deshishku Exits ABC News During Restructuring

Stacia Deshishku is leaving ABC News.

  • Variety reports that Deshishku is leaving ABC News after the recent restructuring at Disney.
  • She was the executive editor of ABC News, put in place by former ABC News President Kim Godwin.
  • Godwin was replaced by Debra O’Connell, who is merging ABC News and ABC owned stations.
  • As O’Connell is expected to appoint new senior operators, it seems that Deshishku leaving is another step in the changeover from Godwin to O’Connell.

