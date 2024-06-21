Stacia Deshishku Exits ABC News During Restructuring

Stacia Deshishku is leaving ABC News.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Deshishku is leaving ABC News after the recent restructuring at Disney.
- She was the executive editor of ABC News, put in place by former ABC News President Kim Godwin.
- Godwin was replaced by Debra O’Connell, who is merging ABC News and ABC owned stations.
- As O’Connell is expected to appoint new senior operators, it seems that Deshishku leaving is another step in the changeover from Godwin to O’Connell.
