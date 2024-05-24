Venu Sports Adds New Executive To Team

A new executive has joined the Venu Sports team.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that Tony Billetter, Apple’s former head of worldwide business strategy and planning for video and sports, has joined Venu Sports in a similar role.
  • He is rejoining Pete Distad, the CEO of Venu who also joined the team from Apple.
  • Venu Sports is the Disney, Fox, and Warner streaming sports bundle, set to launch this fall.
  • The new streamer is set to shake up the sports streaming world and is waiting regulatory approval before an official launch.
  • It will be purchasable through a new app, or as a bundle with Disney+, Hulu, or Max.

