Venu Sports Adds New Executive To Team

A new executive has joined the Venu Sports team.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Tony Billetter, Apple’s former head of worldwide business strategy and planning for video and sports, has joined Venu Sports in a similar role.
- He is rejoining Pete Distad, the CEO of Venu who also joined the team from Apple.
- Venu Sports is the Disney, Fox, and Warner streaming sports bundle, set to launch this fall.
- The new streamer is set to shake up the sports streaming world and is waiting regulatory approval before an official launch.
- It will be purchasable through a new app, or as a bundle with Disney+, Hulu, or Max.
