Larry O’Brien Trophy Takes Trip Around-The-World Tour At EPCOT

What’s Happening:

ESPN

As the Larry O’Brien trophy tours around the country on its way to the NBA playoffs, it made a pit stop at EPCOT.

ESPN’s Christine Williamson got the chance to spend the day with a trophy (You think it meets the height requirements?) all the way around EPCOT.

This appearance continues its journey to the NBA Finals, beginning June 6th on ABC

