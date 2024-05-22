NHL Announces First Ever “Stanley Pup”

Fans of hockey and NFL’s Puppy Bowl will have a new reason to celebrate the Stanley Cup.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Stanley Pup in celebration of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

in celebration of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In partnership with the nonprofit Petco Love, the Stanley Pup will star adorable and adoptable rescue dogs.

will star adorable and adoptable rescue dogs. All 32 NHL teams will be represented by puppies from their respective cities, giving fans the ability to adopt furry-friends from their favorite teams.

The hour-long special, featuring 16 pups representing the Stanley Cup qualifying teams, will be a friendly competition that is sure to melt the hearts of NHL fans.

Celebrity appearances from Kristen Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton, and Miranda Lambert are set to take place during the special.

Commentary from Akbar Gbajabiamila, Mark Shunock, and Alexa Landestoy will provide viewers with a play-by-play of the game.

The Stanley Pup will air on June 7th at 8PM ET on NHL Network and ESPN

What They Are Saying:

Michael Levitt, Creator and Producer: "The cuteness overload is going to be off the charts! I can't wait to show viewers how special rescue dogs are and how profoundly they enhance our lives when we welcome them into our families."

