NHL Announces First Ever “Stanley Pup”

Fans of hockey and NFL’s Puppy Bowl will have a new reason to celebrate the Stanley Cup.

'Stanley Pup' premiere date

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that the NHL will host its first ever Stanley Pup in celebration of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • In partnership with the nonprofit Petco Love, the Stanley Pup will star adorable and adoptable rescue dogs.
  • All 32 NHL teams will be represented by puppies from their respective cities, giving fans the ability to adopt furry-friends from their favorite teams.
  • The hour-long special, featuring 16 pups representing the Stanley Cup qualifying teams, will be a friendly competition that is sure to melt the hearts of NHL fans.
  • Celebrity appearances from Kristen Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton, and Miranda Lambert are set to take place during the special.
  • Commentary from Akbar Gbajabiamila, Mark Shunock, and Alexa Landestoy will provide viewers with a play-by-play of the game.
  • The Stanley Pup will air on June 7th at 8PM ET on NHL Network and ESPN+.

What They Are Saying:

  • Steve Meyer, NHL Chief Content Officer: “At the NHL, we love supporting great causes and the opportunity to produce a program that finds homes for rescue dogs is so fulfilling… The show promises to be great fun and we can’t wait for our participating puppies Nathan McKibble, Joe Pawvelski, Alexander O-fetch-kin and many more hit our Stanley Pup rink.”
  • Michael Levitt, Creator and Producer: “The cuteness overload is going to be off the charts! I can’t wait to show viewers how special rescue dogs are and how profoundly they enhance our lives when we welcome them into our families.”

