ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Adds Amina Smith As Anchor

SportsCenter is getting a new, Emmy award winning anchor next month.

What’s Happening:

  • Amina Smith is joining ESPN as an anchor for SportsCenter.
  • Prior to ESPN, Smith worked for NBC Sports Boston, covering the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics.
  • She won a New England Emmy for Outstanding Sports Programming – Live for her work on Patriots Pregame Live.
  • Smith will be based in Bristol, CT at ESPN’s headquarters. She’ll begin on April 2nd.

What They’re Saying:

  • Amina Smith: “Joining ESPN is truly a dream come true. I’m excited for the opportunity to connect with fans blending my knowledge and passion for sports and entertainment to deliver engaging, fun, and thoughtful content. As a former athlete and being surrounded by sports my entire life, ESPN has always been in the picture and I’m ecstatic to finally call the network home – a place where I can continue to show up as my authentic self while connecting with viewers from all walks of life.”

