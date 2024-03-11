ESPN+ Announces New Series “Tryouts”

ESPN+ is heading to Tryouts with their new original docuseries.

What’s Happening:

The Wrap reports Tryouts .

. Throughout the seven episodes, the most intense try-outs and auditions will be followed in the hopes of participants joining illustrious teams.

April 10th’s premiere episode will follow Long Beach lifeguards, with future episodes debuting on Wednesdays.

What They’re Saying:

Lindsay Rovegno, senior director of production for ESPN+ Originals: “Tryouts promises to be an exploration of sacrifice, determination and raw talent. We’re thrilled to offer audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the trials and triumphs of individuals who dare to chase their dreams and look forward to showcasing the emotional rollercoaster of hope, resilience and the unyielding pursuit of excellence.”

