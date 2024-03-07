ESPN+ Now Free For Select Spectrum Customers

by |
Tags: , , , ,

ESPN+ is now an extra benefit for certain Spectrum TV customers.

What’s Happening:

  • Spectrum TV Select Plus customers now have ESPN+ available to them at no additional cost.
  • This is in addition to the free Disney+ that customers receive, which began earlier this year.
  • Variety reports that this is part of the new distribution agreement between Charter and Disney which was decided on in September of last year.
  • For more information, you can head to Charter’s site.

What They’re Saying:

  • Tom Montemagno, Charter’s EVP of programming acquisition: “Through our collaboration with Disney we are providing a better experience for our customers. Making ESPN+ available to our TV Select Plus customers allows us to cater to sports fans’ evolving viewing habits with one high-value video package that includes the best of linear and direct-to-consumer sports content.”
  • Justin Connolly, president of platform distribution for the Walt Disney Company: “The addition of ESPN+ to Spectrum’s offerings helps bridge the gap between linear TV and streaming services to provide a comprehensive entertainment solution for Spectrum customers.”

More ESPN News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight