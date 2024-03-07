ESPN+ Now Free For Select Spectrum Customers

ESPN+ is now an extra benefit for certain Spectrum TV customers.

What’s Happening:

Spectrum TV Select Plus customers now have ESPN+ available to them at no additional cost.

This is in addition to the free Disney+

Variety reports

For more information, you can head to Charter’s site

What They’re Saying:

Tom Montemagno, Charter’s EVP of programming acquisition: “Through our collaboration with Disney we are providing a better experience for our customers. Making ESPN+ available to our TV Select Plus customers allows us to cater to sports fans’ evolving viewing habits with one high-value video package that includes the best of linear and direct-to-consumer sports content.”

"The addition of ESPN+ to Spectrum's offerings helps bridge the gap between linear TV and streaming services to provide a comprehensive entertainment solution for Spectrum customers." - Justin Connolly, president of platform distribution for the Walt Disney Company

