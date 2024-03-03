Meet Jimmy Butler’s Butler in New Hulu + Live TV Ad

Hulu has live sports and live TV in general. In a new advertisement for Hulu + Live TV, we see NBA star Jimmy Butler and his vary familiar-looking butler.

This new 30-second ad features Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler enjoys Hulu + Live TV, while his old school butler doesn’t quite understand it.

And if that butler looks and/or sounds familiar, it’s because he is played by none other than Joseph Marcell.

Marcell portrayed Geoffrey Butler in 147 episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air .

. Check out this new Hulu + Live TV ad below:

Hulu + Live TV offers 95+ live channels for sports, news, and more with Hulu’s entire streaming library and access to Disney+ ESPN

