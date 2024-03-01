Filming Begins on Season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building”

Filming has begun on the fourth season of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

What’s Happening:

The official Instagram account for Only Murders in the Building shared that filming has begun on Season 4 of the popular series.

shared that filming has begun on Season 4 of the popular series. Three photos were shared with the three main stars of the series, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The stars appear to be on the Paramount Studios lot, as the story for this season is, at least partially, moving to Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia in their search of Saz’s (Jane Lynch) killer.

Multiple new guest stars have been revealed for Season 4, including Molly Shannon Eva Longoria Eugene Levy

Last year’s major guest, Meryl Streep, will also be returning for the fourth season

Season 3 found Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).

hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex’s recap of the season 3 finale