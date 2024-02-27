Eugene Levy Joins Cast of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”

by |
Tags: , ,

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building continues to add to its star-studded cast for its upcoming fourth season. Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy is the latest to come on board for the hit series, according to Deadline.

  • An Emmy Award winner, Levy will look to prove that he has a few more “rippers” up his sleeve as he joins the hit Hulu series for its fourth season.
  • The casting reunites Levy with his longtime friend Martin Short. The two come from the same hometown, got their start on SCTV and have collaborated on multiple occasions.
  • He also joins two more exciting additions to the cast: Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon.
  • Last year’s major guest, Meryl Streep, will also be returning for the fourth season.
  • The fourth season will follow the investigation into the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles-Haden Savage’s (Martin) stunt double from his years on the series Brazzos and its 2020 revival.
  • Deadline reports that the new characters will be “integral to the twists and turns” of the story.

More on Only Murders in the Building:

  • Season 3 found Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!
  • Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
  • The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu and you can check out Alex’s recap of the finale.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack