Eugene Levy Joins Cast of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building continues to add to its star-studded cast for its upcoming fourth season. Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy is the latest to come on board for the hit series, according to Deadline.
- An Emmy Award winner, Levy will look to prove that he has a few more “rippers” up his sleeve as he joins the hit Hulu series for its fourth season.
- The casting reunites Levy with his longtime friend Martin Short. The two come from the same hometown, got their start on SCTV and have collaborated on multiple occasions.
- He also joins two more exciting additions to the cast: Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon.
- Last year’s major guest, Meryl Streep, will also be returning for the fourth season.
- The fourth season will follow the investigation into the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles-Haden Savage’s (Martin) stunt double from his years on the series Brazzos and its 2020 revival.
- Deadline reports that the new characters will be “integral to the twists and turns” of the story.
More on Only Murders in the Building:
- Season 3 found Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!
- Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
- The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu and you can check out Alex’s recap of the finale.