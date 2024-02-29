Searchlight”s “The Greatest Hits” Heading to SXSW, Theaters, and Hulu

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The Greatest Hits are already on CD and vinyl for a variety of artists…but is also heading to Austin, TX?

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Searchlight Pictures newest film, The Greatest Hits, will be having its world premiere at SXSW on March 14th.
  • Following its debut, it will play in select theaters on April 5th and stream on Hulu on April 12th.
  • The Greatest Hits follows Harriet (Lucy Boynton) who realizes that certain songs can literally transport her back in time. The journey through her musical past brings back memories of her ex-boyfriend and a new love interest in the present.
  • The film is written and directed by Ned Benson.

More Searchlight News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight