Searchlight”s “The Greatest Hits” Heading to SXSW, Theaters, and Hulu

The Greatest Hits are already on CD and vinyl for a variety of artists…but is also heading to Austin, TX?

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

Following its debut, it will play in select theaters on April 5th and stream on Hulu

The Greatest Hits follows Harriet (Lucy Boynton) who realizes that certain songs can literally transport her back in time. The journey through her musical past brings back memories of her ex-boyfriend and a new love interest in the present.

follows Harriet (Lucy Boynton) who realizes that certain songs can literally transport her back in time. The journey through her musical past brings back memories of her ex-boyfriend and a new love interest in the present. The film is written and directed by Ned Benson.

More Searchlight News: