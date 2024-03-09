Reimagined ESPN Top Ten 2000 Shoe Set for Release by adidas

In a spectacular fusion of 90s nostalgia, sports culture, and iconic sneaker design, ESPN and adidas are dropping the ESPN Top Ten 2000 in a tribute to the golden era of basketball and the pinnacle of sports commentary as we enter the homestretch of the basketball season.

What’s Happening:

The shoe is a reimagined version of the adidas Top Ten 2000 that originally launched in 1996.

The colorway features red stripes inspired by ESPN “breaking news ticker tape,” sapphire in celebration of ESPN’s upcoming 45th anniversary, and gold embroidery to highlight the golden era of basketball and the crop of future legends who would shape the game forever.

The ESPN Top Ten 2000 will have a limited run available for fans to purchase on adidas.com

What They’re Saying:

Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN: “This collaboration aims to inspire a new generation of basketball fans. This shoe commemorates a golden era in basketball, and pays homage to the synergy between adidas and ESPN, two iconic brands that continue to shape the worlds of sports and culture.”

