Pete Distad Announced as CEO of New Joint Sports Streaming Service

A CEO has been named for the new joint venture sports streaming service.

What’s Happening:

Pete Distad has been deemed the CEO of the new sports streaming service that was previously announced as a joint venture between ESPN

Coming from a decade at Apple TV+, and before that six years at Hulu

The new platform is set to be launched this fall and will bring each company’s sports portfolio into one, singular streaming service for ultimate sports fans and viewers.

You can read more about the venture and Distad’s resume here

What They’re Saying:

“This is an incredible opportunity to build and grow a differentiated product that will serve passionate sports fans in the US outside of the traditional pay TV bundle. I’m excited to be able to pull together the industry-leading sports content portfolios from these three companies to deliver a new best-in-class service.” ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery: “Pete is an accomplished innovator and leader who has extensive experience with launching and growing new video services. We are confident he and his team will build an extremely compelling, fan-focused product for our target market.”

