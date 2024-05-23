ESPN Wide World of Sports Adds New Youth Soccer Tournament to 2024-2025 Season

ESPN Wide World of Sports will be hosting a new youth soccer event, giving families another opportunity to celebrate their favorite sports with a trip to Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Disney announced today that ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World

In this two-day tournament for boys and girls in the U9-U19 age groups, each participating team is guaranteed to play three games. The top teams of each age group will face off in a championship round, and the first and second place teams will receive medals and trophies.

Taking place October 12th and 13th, The Disney Season Kickoff Soccer Tournament is the first of 6 soccer tournaments taking place during the 2024-2025 youth soccer season.

One of which is the expanded Disney Junior Soccer Showcase, which now includes a new 4v4 tournament for U7-U10 division teams. Teams of four will face off on a smaller field with no goalie, creating fast paced and action packed matches. The Disney Junior Soccer Showcase is scheduled for November 29th through December 1st.

ESPN Wide World of Sports offers families the unique opportunity to experience the magic of Walt Disney World Resort during these exciting tournaments. With surprise appearances from Disney characters and the ability to attend their world class theme parks, there isn’t a better way to enjoy your favorite sports.

Teams can register for any of the 6 soccer tournaments now at DisneySoccer.com

