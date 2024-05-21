Milwaukee Bucks Players Enter The Grid at Magic Kingdom

NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez enjoyed a day at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Disney Park’s official instagram shared

Being integral parts to the number one team in the NBA’s central division, these Milwaukee Bucks players are no stranger to competition.

After an injury during playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo was left to support his team from the sidelines. Without the help of the two time MVP, the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in Game 6.

Luckily for the Blue Team, Antetokounmpo was able to help lead them to victory on The Grid. The Orange Team didn’t stand a chance.

. Based on their true story, Rise showcases the first family to produce three NBA champions. The Antetokounmpos, a Nigerian family who immigrated to Greece, struggled to provide a life for their four boys against a broken immigration system. Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas find basketball in the midst of trying to obtain Greek citizenship. After discovering their athletic aptitude, Rise explores the story of how basketball changed their lives.

