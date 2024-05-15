Chris Paul Joins ESPN and ABC’s NBA Countdown for Eastern Conference Finals Coverage

ESPN has announced that Chris Paul will join its NBA Countdown show for the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

ESPN announced at The Walt Disney Company’s Upfront that 12-time NBA All-Star guard Chris Paul will join its NBA Countdown show for the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Paul will serve as both a pregame and halftime guest analyst throughout the series.

NBA Countdown airs one hour prior to the Eastern Conference Finals games on ESPN and 30 minutes before ABC

NBA Countdown on ESPN is presented by Hennessy and NBA Countdown on ABC is presented by Chime. The show will emanate from ESPN’s Los Angeles Production Center in Los Angeles, Calif. during the Eastern Conference Finals.

About Chris Paul:

Paul joins host Malika Andrews, analysts Stephen A. Smith and two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame sportswriter Michael Wilbon and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on the show.

Paul, a 19-year NBA veteran and current member of the Golden State Warriors, is one of the most accomplished NBA players ever.

In addition to being a 12-time NBA All-Star, Paul was the 2005-06 NBA Rookie of the Year, a four-time All-NBA first team member, a six-time leader in steals and a five-time leader in assists, as well as being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

NBA Countdown schedule for Eastern Conference Finals:

Platform Date Time (ET) Game

ESPN Tue, May 21 7-8 p.m. 1

ESPN Thu, May 23 7-8 p.m. 2

ABC Sat, May 25 8-8:30 p.m. 3

ESPN Mon, May 27 7-8 p.m. 4

ESPN Wed, May 29 7-8 p.m. 5

ESPN Fri, May 31 7-8 p.m. 6

ESPN Sun, June 2 7-8 p.m. 7

