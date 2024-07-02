President Biden to Sit Down for First Post-Debate Interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos

President Joe Biden will sit down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for his first interview following his controversial debate performance last week.

What’s Happening:

ABC News has announced the exclusive, first television interview with President Joe Biden following the presidential debate last week.

The president will sit down on the campaign trail Friday with Good Morning America co-anchor and This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos.

co-anchor and anchor George Stephanopoulos. A first look of the interview will air Friday, July 5th on World News Tonight with David Muir , with portions airing on Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday as well.

, with portions airing on Saturday and Sunday as well. The extended interview will air Sunday, July 7th on This Week with George Stephanopoulos and Good Morning America on Monday, July 8th.

