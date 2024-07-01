“American Idol” Judge Luke Bryan Teases Who Might Be Replacing Katy Perry on the Judges Panel

The long-running reality singing competition lost popstar judge Katy Perry after the end of the series 2024 season. Now one of the other judges is dropping hints about who might be replacing her.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Luke Bryan, judge on ABC’s American Idol, is dropping names on who could be replacing popstar judge Katy Perry.
- In a new interview, Bryan teases that stars have been in talks to join the judges panel for the next season of the reality singing show.
- Bryan told Billboard “I’ve said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks.” He continued, “It’s been interesting. It’s been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”
- Perry, Bryan, and Lionel Richie joined American Idol during the ABC rebooted season 16.
- Perry left to refocus on her music career, with a new single titled “Women’s World” releasing on July 11th.
- During an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Meghan Trainor exclaimed that being a judge on the show is her “dream job.” She continued saying “I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world who don’t really have the final say… I have begged for this job … it’s my favorite show, I’ve watched it since I was a child.”
- Pink recently told Entertainment Tonight that she enjoys her current job and doesn’t want to hurt people's feelings when asked about the position.
