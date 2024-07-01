Garret Dillahunt Joins New ABC Drama “High Potential” in Recurring Role

Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) has joined the upcoming ABC drama series High Potential in a recurring role, according to Deadline.
- Created by Drew Goddard based on the original French format, the series stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department.
- When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
- Dillahunt will portray Lieutenant Melon, a bit of a jerk who heads up the Robbery Division of the LAPD Precinct, but he’d much rather be running Major Crimes. He believes he was unfairly passed over in favor of Selena and finds every opportunity to remind her.
- High Potential also stars Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.
- Original showrunner Rob Thomas left the series earlier this month and has since been replaced by Todd Harthan.
- High Potential premieres this fall on ABC.