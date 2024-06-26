Nominees Revealed for The 2024 ESPYS Airing July 11th on ABC

The nominees have been announced for The 2024 ESPYS, airing July 11 on ABC. The ceremony will relive highlights from moments throughout the year while honoring athletes and performances.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by Serena Williams, The 2024 ESPYS will broadcast live on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC from Los Angeles.

The star-studded ceremony will relive the highlight moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars.

Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”

Per tradition, The 2024 ESPYS will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Award, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Award, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Honorees for each of these awards will be announced later this week. The show supports ESPN

Fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS

The 2024 Espys Nominee Facts And Figures:

Top nominees include: Simone Biles, Jaylen Brown, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Patrick Mahomes and Shohei Ohtani

First time nominees include Haleigh Bryant, Coco Gauff, C.J. Stroud, Juju Watkins, and Victor Wembanyama

Patrick Mahomes and Shohei Ohtani will seek their second win for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” to join LeBron James, Lance Armstrong, and Tiger Woods as the only athletes to win the category multiple times.

Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, and Nelly Korda earn their first nomination for “Best Athlete, Female Sports.” They are up against 2x nominee A’ja Wilson.

Christian McCaffrey tied Lenny Moore for the most consecutive games with a touchdown in NFL history (including playoffs), earning him his second nomination for “Best Record-Breaking Performance.” McCaffrey was nominated in this category in 2016 after setting the single season DI all-purpose yards record.

2x World Series MVP Corey Seager and 2x American League MVP Shohei Ohtani will face-off for “Best MLB Player.” Rounding out the category is Ronald Acuña Jr. and Gerrit Cole.