Michael Easton, Longtime Star of ABC’s “General Hospital,” Announces His Departure From the Series

After over 10 years on the soap opera, Michael Easton has announced he is moving out of Port Charles.

What’s Happening:

Deadline General Hospital .

Easton joined the series in 2012 where he originally reprised his role as Detective John McBain from One Life to Live. In 2013, he then brought his Port Charles character Caleb Morley to the long running sudser. From 2013-2015, he played Morley’s brother Dr. Silas Clay. Returning in March of 2016, he joined the show as Dr. Hamilton Finn who he has played since.

In 2013, he then brought his character Caleb Morley to the long running sudser. From 2013-2015, he played Morley’s brother Dr. Silas Clay. Returning in March of 2016, he joined the show as Dr. Hamilton Finn who he has played since. The soap star’s final day is tomorrow June 27th.

In a video posted to Instagram, the actor shared “I’ve always been partial to the Irish goodbye. That’s where you leave the party without actually telling anyone you’re gone…But I thought you all deserved better, so I just wanted to let you know that I just filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital.”

He continued by thanking fans for their longtime support and the entire cast and crew for getting the opportunity to share the experience with them.

You can check out the full video below:

Read More: