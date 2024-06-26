ABC News Live Presents “Pride Across America” – Watch Live Coverage Of Three of the Nations Largest Pride Events This Sunday

This Sunday, the TV news network will celebrate Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community. In partnership with Hulu and ABC owned television stations, they will stream live coverage from three of nations largest Pride marches and parades.

What’s Happening:

ABC News will celebrate “Pride Across America” this Sunday June 30th.

Featuring five hours of live coverage from New York, Chicago, and San Francisco Pride, the program will begin at 11AM EDT with a one-hour program on WABC, ABC News Live and Hulu.

Streaming coverage will continue on ABC News Live and Hulu at 4PM EDT, featuring special guests and more.

Coverage will be available to stream by all Hulu subscribers.

The program will be hosted by Gio Benitez (Good Morning America), Juju Chang ( Nightline ), LZ Granderson ( Life Out Loud ), and Harvey Guillén ( What We Do in the Shadows ) in New York City near Stonewall National Monument. The Stonewall National Monument is the site of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, which is credited as the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ movement.

), LZ Granderson ( ), and Harvey Guillén ( ) in New York City near Stonewall National Monument. The Stonewall National Monument is the site of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, which is credited as the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ movement. News reporters Devin Dwyer, Christiane Cordero, and Dr. Darien Sutton will also join in on the coverage from NYC. Alex Perez and Jason Knowles will report from Chicago with Zach Fuentes reporting from San Francisco.

Heritage Pride, a non profit, is responsible for organizing NYC Pride events. The theme of this year's pride event is “Reflect, Empower, Unite,” which will be explored throughout the broadcast.

PRIDEChicago and San Francisco Pride are the non profits responsible for Chicago and San Francisco Pride events, respectively.

Pride Across America is executive produced by Robert Zepeda, Catherine McKenzie, Molly Shaker and Andre Brooks.

