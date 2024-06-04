Celebrate Pride Month at Universal Orlando with Speciality Food, Merchandise and Pride at the Red Coconut Club

Pride Month is officially upon us, and Universal Orlando is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with a “Love is Universal” trifecta: food and beverage offerings, merchandise and event nights at Red Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk.
What’s Happening:
- The official Discover Universal blog is showcasing how you can celebrate Pride Month this June.
- A number of locations throughout the Universal Orlando Resort are offering some specialty items in celebration of Pride Month. Those items are:
- Rainbow Cookies at San Francisco Pastry Company in Universal Studios Florida and Croissant Moon Bakery in Universal Islands of Adventure
- Pride Roll at Cowfish
- Pride Smoothie at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
- Pride Sandwich at Today Cafe
- Pride Sundae at Universal Volcano Bay – layered with banana, orange, blue raspberry and strawberry and topped with rainbow sprinkles, an edible orchid and a cherry
- On Thursday and Friday nights throughout June, CityWalk’s popular Red Coconut Club will transform into a stunning, glamorous Pride party with a DJ who knows the LGBTQIA+ crowd and rainbow stilt walkers.
- You can enjoy this special offering on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Exclusive drinks will be available for purchase, including Rainbow Vacation and Blue Dazzle (it glitters!), and specialty beers including Ommegang Neon Rainbows and Brooklyn Brewery Stonewall IPA.
- Gear up for Pride Month with the Love is Universal Collection, including a backpack, Spirit Jersey, bucket hat, tumbler and more.
- Now through August 31st, 2024, 100% of profits from the Love is Universal Collection will be donated to local non-profit organizations that support and engage the LGBTQ+ community.
- See more from this new collection here.
- Finally, over at the Hard Rock Hotel, you can find additional Pride merch available in the Rock Shop.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning