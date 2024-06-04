Celebrate Pride Month at Universal Orlando with Speciality Food, Merchandise and Pride at the Red Coconut Club

Pride Month is officially upon us, and Universal Orlando is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with a “Love is Universal” trifecta: food and beverage offerings, merchandise and event nights at Red Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk.

What’s Happening:

The official Discover Universal blog

A number of locations throughout the Universal Orlando Resort are offering some specialty items in celebration of Pride Month. Those items are: Rainbow Cookies at San Francisco Pastry Company in Universal Studios Florida and Croissant Moon Bakery in Universal Islands of Adventure Pride Roll at Cowfish Pride Smoothie at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen Pride Sandwich at Today Cafe



Pride Sundae at Universal Volcano Bay – layered with banana, orange, blue raspberry and strawberry and topped with rainbow sprinkles, an edible orchid and a cherry

On Thursday and Friday nights throughout June, CityWalk’s popular Red Coconut Club will transform into a stunning, glamorous Pride party with a DJ who knows the LGBTQIA+ crowd and rainbow stilt walkers.

You can enjoy this special offering on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Exclusive drinks will be available for purchase, including Rainbow Vacation and Blue Dazzle (it glitters!), and specialty beers including Ommegang Neon Rainbows and Brooklyn Brewery Stonewall IPA.

Gear up for Pride Month with the Love is Universal Collection

Now through August 31st, 2024, 100% of profits from the Love is Universal Collection will be donated to local non-profit organizations that support and engage the LGBTQ+ community.

See more from this new collection here

Finally, over at the Hard Rock Hotel, you can find additional Pride merch available in the Rock Shop.