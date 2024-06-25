Grey’s Anatomy Trivial Pursuit Set To Be Released This Summer

A new edition of Trivial Pursuit is being released with an ABC twist.

Grey’s Anatomy Trivial Pursuit is set to be released on ABC’s online store.

The travel version of the classic Trivial Pursuit includes 600 questions to test your knowledge of everything relating to Seattle Grace, Seattle Grace Mercy West, and Grey Sloan Memorial.

This edition of Trivial Pursuit will be released on August 1st.

