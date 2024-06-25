Grey’s Anatomy Trivial Pursuit Set To Be Released This Summer

A new edition of Trivial Pursuit is being released with an ABC twist.

What’s Happening:

  • Grey’s Anatomy Trivial Pursuit is set to be released on ABC’s online store.
  • The travel version of the classic Trivial Pursuit includes 600 questions to test your knowledge of everything relating to Seattle Grace, Seattle Grace Mercy West, and Grey Sloan Memorial.

  • This edition of Trivial Pursuit will be released on August 1st.
  • To pre-order, head here.

