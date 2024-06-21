Todd Harthan Boards ABC’s “High Potential” As Showrunner

ABC’s High Potential has found their new showrunner.

What’s Happening:

The new ABC series High Potential has set Todd Harthan as the series’ new showrunner.

has set Todd Harthan as the series’ new showrunner. Deadline reports

Harthan’s most known for his work as showrunner on the FOX series The Resident .

. High Potential follows Kaitlin Olson as a single mom and custodian who ends up helping the local police department solve cases.

follows Kaitlin Olson as a single mom and custodian who ends up helping the local police department solve cases. High Potential premieres this fall on ABC.

More ABC News: