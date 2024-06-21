Todd Harthan Boards ABC’s “High Potential” As Showrunner

ABC’s High Potential has found their new showrunner.
- The new ABC series High Potential has set Todd Harthan as the series’ new showrunner.
- Deadline reports that he has replaced Rob Thomas, who chose to step down.
- Harthan’s most known for his work as showrunner on the FOX series The Resident.
- High Potential follows Kaitlin Olson as a single mom and custodian who ends up helping the local police department solve cases.
- High Potential premieres this fall on ABC.
