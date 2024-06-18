30 Star-Studded Performances Revealed for “CMA Fest” Airing Next Week on ABC

30 star-studded performances have been revealed for the “Music Event of Summer” – CMA Fest – airing next Tuesday on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Coming to ABC on Tuesday, June 25th at 8/7c (and streaming the next day on Hulu CMA Fest , hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde.

, hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde. The three-hour concert event features can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances that took place during the 51st CMA Fest just days ago in Nashville.

just days ago in Nashville. Featured CMA Fest performers include: Kelsea Ballerini — “Penthouse” Big & Rich and HARDY — “Save A Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” Clint Black and Jon Pardi — “Killin’ Time” Brothers Osborne — “Break Mine” Brothers Osborne — “I Won’t Back Down” Luke Bryan — “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” Terri Clark and Lainey Wilson — “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” Jordan Davis — “Next Thing You Know” Jackson Dean — “Fearless” HARDY — “SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song)” Jelly Roll featuring Keith Urban— “Halfway To Hell” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — “Save Me” Cody Johnson — “That’s Texas” Little Big Town — “Girl Crush” Lynyrd Skynyrd — “Sweet Home Alabama” Lynyrd Skynyrd featuring Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top — “Call Me The Breeze” Ashley McBryde — “The Devil I Know” Parker McCollum – “Burn It Down” Megan Moroney — “I’m Not Pretty” Carly Pearce — “truck on fire” Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton — “Pour Me A Drink” Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Brittney Spencer — “I Got Time” The War And Treaty — “Called You By Your Name” Thomas Rhett — “Beautiful As You” Keith Urban — “Messed Up As Me” Keith Urban with Lainey Wilson — “GO HOME W U” Gretchen Wilson and Ashley McBryde — “Redneck Woman” Lainey Wilson — “Hang Tight Honey” Bailey Zimmerman — “Where It Ends”

What They’re Saying:

“Stepping onto the stage in front of 50,000 people to host at Nissan Stadium in my hometown of Nashville was indescribable. The magnitude of the moment really hit me, to be across the street from the juvenile detention center I was in and to now be onstage hosting—how do you describe being in the same exact place while being in a place that couldn’t be more different, at the same time.” Ashley McBryde: “When my buddy Jelly Roll and I walked out into this massive crowd and felt the electric energy for the first time, it felt important. We were nervous! But it also felt good, because at the root of it all, it’s just me and my pal cutting up, only we’re doing it on national television for CMA Fest.”

About CMA Fest:

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience began in 1972 as Fan Fair, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. The legendary festival has become the city’s signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states and 39 international countries. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with hundreds of artists donating their time to perform so proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation.