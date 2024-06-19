ABC Wins the Night with Big Ratings for the NBA Finals

ABC’s exclusive coverage of the Boston Celtics / Dallas Mavericks game in the NBA Finals brought in big ratings, winning the night across all of television.
What’s Happening:
- ABC’s exclusive coverage of the Boston Celtics decisive, record-setting NBA Championship victory over the Dallas Mavericks won the night across all of television and in all key demographics for every night of the NBA Finals, according to Nielsen.
- NBA Finals Game 5 averaged 12,224,000 viewers and peaked with 13,280,000 viewers.
- In addition, the 2024 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV set a viewership record for the largest share of audience in the coveted “People 18-34″ demographic ever.
- The NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash on ABC pregame show was the most-watched in five years.
- Through the five NBA Finals games, NBA Countdown averaged 4,020,000 viewers.
- ESPN and ABC’s NBA coverage continues with the first-ever two-day NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 26th and Thursday, June 27th.
More ABC News:
- Longtime American Idol producer Wylleen May has departed the series after 22 years.
- The longest running primetime show in ABC’s history, America’s Funniest Home Videos, is celebrating this July 4th with a mini marathon.
- 30 star-studded performances have been revealed for the “Music Event of Summer” – CMA Fest – airing next Tuesday on ABC.