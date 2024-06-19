ABC Wins the Night with Big Ratings for the NBA Finals

ABC’s exclusive coverage of the Boston Celtics / Dallas Mavericks game in the NBA Finals brought in big ratings, winning the night across all of television.

ABC’s exclusive coverage of the Boston Celtics decisive, record-setting NBA Championship victory over the Dallas Mavericks won the night across all of television and in all key demographics for every night of the NBA Finals, according to Nielsen.

NBA Finals Game 5 averaged 12,224,000 viewers and peaked with 13,280,000 viewers.

In addition, the 2024 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV set a viewership record for the largest share of audience in the coveted “People 18-34″ demographic ever.

set a viewership record for the largest share of audience in the coveted “People 18-34″ demographic ever. The NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash on ABC pregame show was the most-watched in five years.

on ABC pregame show was the most-watched in five years. Through the five NBA Finals games, NBA Countdown averaged 4,020,000 viewers.

