ABC Wins the Night with Big Ratings for the NBA Finals

ABC’s exclusive coverage of the Boston Celtics / Dallas Mavericks game in the NBA Finals brought in big ratings, winning the night across all of television.

  • ABC’s exclusive coverage of the Boston Celtics decisive, record-setting NBA Championship victory over the Dallas Mavericks won the night across all of television and in all key demographics for every night of the NBA Finals, according to Nielsen.
  • NBA Finals Game 5 averaged 12,224,000 viewers and peaked with 13,280,000 viewers.
  • In addition, the 2024 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV set a viewership record for the largest share of audience in the coveted “People 18-34″ demographic ever.
  • The NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash on ABC pregame show was the most-watched in five years.
  • Through the five NBA Finals games, NBA Countdown averaged 4,020,000 viewers.
  • ESPN and ABC’s NBA coverage continues with the first-ever two-day NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 26th and Thursday, June 27th.

