Longtime “American Idol” Producer Wylleen May Exits Series After 22 Years

Longtime American Idol producer Wylleen May has departed the series after 22 years, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- May has been with American Idol for 22 years as Executive in Charge of Production, having guided the show through its initial run on Fox and into its reboot on ABC.
- Her departure at the end of the most recent season comes after an HR investigation at the end of last year.
- It should be noted that her departure was not based on the conclusion of any investigation, according to a Fremantle spokeswoman.
- May has worked on a number of shows, including Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance.
What They’re Saying:
- Wylleen May: “It is hard to express the gratitude I have to the team at Fremantle and American Idol, the place I knew as home for the last 22 years. It may sound cliche, but it was my absolute honor to work day in and day out with people I consider to be some of the most talented, dedicated, and devoted in the business. I will miss you terribly.”
- “That being said, I am sad to be leaving. I will forever cherish my time with Idol, and hope I am remembered for my experience, passion, and dedication to my role. All we want for ourselves is to know that our work had a lasting impact. I am excited for my next journey, and what that will bring. Sometimes you need a little push forward, and I am grateful for all of it – beginning, middle, and end.”
- “Unfortunately, my exit has been the subject of hurtful speculation and innuendo. Yes, at the end of 2023, I was the subject of an HR investigation following a complaint about how I interacted with certain members of my team. I fully and completely cooperated with this investigation, and it was closed quickly without any action taken. The decision to move on from me to a new EIC is not related, and any implication otherwise is completely misleading and inaccurate.”
- Fremantle spokeswoman: “Wylleen has played a crucial role in helping build the lasting legacy of American Idol over the course of 22 seasons. She steered the production to enduring success, and we are deeply grateful for her contributions and dedication to the show. The decision to make staffing changes for the next season was not based on the conclusion of any investigation.”