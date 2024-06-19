Longtime “American Idol” Producer Wylleen May Exits Series After 22 Years

Longtime American Idol producer Wylleen May has departed the series after 22 years, according to Deadline.

for 22 years as Executive in Charge of Production, having guided the show through its initial run on Fox and into its reboot on Her departure at the end of the most recent season comes after an HR investigation at the end of last year.

It should be noted that her departure was not based on the conclusion of any investigation, according to a Fremantle spokeswoman.

May has worked on a number of shows, including Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance.

